To the editor — I have a large part of my family in Yakima, and I have the unique distinction of having three uncles who all worked at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. I might add that all my uncles had cancer of one type or another and one had his cancer directly linked to radioactive contamination.
Therefore, I read the article in the Yakima Herald-Republic with great interest: "US: Nuclear waste tank in Washington state may be leaking" (April 29 issue). Additionally, I had several cousins who also worked at Hanford, so I have to admit that although nuclear-energy and nuclear-waste storage has improved over the decades; I concede that I am still a little leery of it, in light of the deaths I witnessed.
What puzzles me is that in the 1970s, there was a public outcry against thickly made plastic jugs or containers (such as plastic car antifreeze jugs). It was claimed they wouldn't decompose for 700 years. I thought back then: "Why doesn't America construct landfill-pits deeply, using super-THICK layers of that plastic as "liners"? It would "buy us time" to contain leaks until new inventions develop.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas