To the editor — The death of George Floyd has proved once again that if the victim is black and the perpetrator is white it's a racist action and the intelligent solution is to burn buildings and homes of innocent citizens, loot and pillage stores, and destroy police cars and police stations that have to be replaced at the expense of tax dollars.
There have always been minimally minded minions of maniacal manipulators, but the insanity is usually contained within the locale of the act. Now we are seeing copycat imbeciles in Seattle, Washington, D.C., London, etc.
Bill Gates is constantly attempting to persuade the government to implant a computer chip in our citizenry to protect them against everything from Down syndrome to COVID-19, so why doesn't he program a computer chip that will transform those who merely appear to be human into intelligent life forms?
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima