To the editor — The pandemic has revealed how underappreciated the most essential workers in our economy are. The people we rely on to grow, harvest, package and deliver our food, provide essential medical support, clean our homes and businesses, provide custodial care for our elderly, and care for our children are among the hardest hit by this crisis.
They, in the best of times, don't have what they need for minimum basic health and well-being. They often don't receive salaries that let them hire child care, have safe transportation, see a doctor or eat regularly. They often don't have health insurance, paid vacation, or even sick leave. They sometimes go to work sick or leave older children to care for the younger, travel long distances to their jobs, or work several jobs to make ends meet.
Now, with the revelations of the pandemic, they don't even have safe work environments or the support of the communities they serve. I stand with the striking workers. Let this pandemic end with economic justice for the people who contribute so much with so little reward.
INGRID “CHARLEY” MULVEY
Yakima