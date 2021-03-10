To the editor — My husband and I just received our first COVID-19 vaccination today at the Farm Workers Clinic in Toppenish. Kudos to them. There were at least 200 people there when we arrived. They were courteous, helpful and very organized.
I can't say getting the vaccination was a pleasure, but it was certainly made more acceptable by the professionalism of the employees there. In our eyes they are heroes and deserve a big thank you from the public for their service.
MOLLIE LEE BROWER
Union Gap