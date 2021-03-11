To the editor — Enough of this disorder, disagreement and angry verbiage.
Let's all agree.
Work for our nation, our future. A nation of order, unity and obedience. A country where the thought of each will not be their own, but an attempt to guess the thought of their neighbor so as not to offend.
Let's all agree.
We need a nation where none will work for so innocent an incentive as money, but for the sake of that faceless phantom -- prestige. The approval of their fellows -- their good opinion -- the opinion of all of us who will be allowed to have no opinion. No judgment but public polling, a nation with its shared heart pumped by a very few hands -- those who know what makes us tick.
One for all; all for ... the very few who will give us all the opinions allowed to matter.
Let's all agree.
If the Twitterverse approves, it must be good. If it gets millions of likes on Facebook, it must be undeniably wonderful. Believe it.
What can we possibly know without them telling us what's true?
Lat's all decide.
JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS
Yakima