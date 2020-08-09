To the editor — The country’s attention is gripped by the ongoing COVID pandemic and its economic impact. Our national leadership, paralyzed by partisan politics, seems unable to agree on policies to help the American people.
At the same time, concern over the next public health emergency -- climate change -- remains high. About two-thirds (65%) of Americans say the federal government is doing too little to reduce the effects of climate change (Pew Research Center, June 23). But there are collaborations that give me hope. Citizens Climate Lobby is focused on passing climate legislation (the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, H.R.763) that will reduce America's carbon emissions by at least 40% in the first 12 years while at the same time providing a dividend that puts money directly into people's pockets every month.
Both chambers of Congress have established bipartisan climate solutions caucuses to work on climate legislation. We must urge Republicans and Democrats in Congress to work together. To start, join me in asking Rep. Newhouse and Sens. Murray and Cantwell to join the climate solutions caucuses. When we act together, we can be successful, whether it’s slowing the spread of a virus or reducing our global carbon emissions.
SARA CATE
Yakima