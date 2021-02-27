To the editor — Moving our country ahead to a more equitable place is dependent upon acknowledging facts, accepting reality and cherishing democracy. We are facing a moral crisis in which greed and corruption are meeting generosity and ethical behavior, and it’s hard to say which is winning.
I love my country too much to be complacent, so I write my monthly letter to the editor and thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for printing our letters with so many points of view. I hope others will express their love of our country, our state and our community and work hard to fulfill the promise set forth in our Constitution.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima