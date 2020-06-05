To the editor — Why do Democrats claim to promote democracy while eroding/overruling the public’s will? Or why do Republicans claim we are a democracy when ours is one of the greatest republics of all time? Why do Dems tout inclusiveness and transparency while implementing burdensome prohibitive access practices and polarizing policies? And why do Republicans support, even finance, bullies like the partisan ACLU and death factories like Planned Parenthood?
Why does the MSM play softball with Democrat corruption and the political influencing of elections by China and the Middle East while playing hardball with the POTUS’ responses to COVID-19 and declassification of Obamagate-related files? Why have concepts like virtue, justice, honor, truth, and likewise wickedness, treachery, and immorality been ignored, adulterated, even oppressed?
Philo (20 B.C.-A.D. 50) had this to say: They use “the powers of words alone … mere speculation … oratorical and the hireling species of rhetoric, which is conversant not about the discovery of the truth, but solely about the means of deceiving the hearers by plausible persuasion.” When a legal, social, or financial violation/crisis occurs, ask, “Who has the most to gain?”
MILES J. ALLEN
Yakima