To the editor — I had the privilege of working in Yakima as an obstetrician/gynecologist for 38 years, retiring in 2017. Over that time period, I witnessed major improvements in the delivery of medical care to women of the Yakima valley. The Family Birthplace, Children's Village, 'Ohana Breast Health Center, and a clinic for managing high-risk pregnancies are all outgrowths of strong commitment and leadership from Memorial hospital administration working with a dedicated group of physicians, nurses, and other hospital employees. Memorial hospital is now recognized as the center for women's health in Central Washington.
Five years ago Memorial hospital was exploring a merger with Virginia Mason as well as with two Catholic health care systems, Providence and Peace Health. I expressed concern at that time that an affiliation with a faith-based health system could adversely affect medical care for women in the Yakima Valley. Having recently learned of a possible alliance between Memorial and CHI Franciscan, I am concerned again.
Catholic hospitals or non-Catholic hospitals affiliated with them must abide by ethical and religious directives (ERDs). A number of these directives may impact women's health care in a negative fashion. It is important to know that this is not about elective abortions, as Memorial has always respected the sanctity of life. Rather, it is about multiple other health issues.
Restriction of contraceptive choices, restrictions on reproductive technologies that assist infertile women, restrictions on prenatal diagnosis options and restrictions on managing complicated pregnancies are just a few examples of directives that are not consistent with good medical care and in some cases are dangerous. Medical care may be further compromised by restrictions on the ability of administrators and employees to refer patients to other facilities (directive 73).
Every woman should have access to a full range of quality services, and health systems must prioritize patient needs over religious doctrine. This is especially important in Yakima, where such restrictions would disproportionately affect low-income women and women of color.
ROGER ROWLES, M.D.
Whitefish, Mont.