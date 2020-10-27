To the editor — Over the past several weeks, volunteers have set up an information booth on a major street in Yakima. Men, women and children wanted to demonstrate our enthusiasm for our American election process by offering voter information, registrations, signs and support for our president.
It has been a great opportunity to see the overall enthusiasm and support for our president, but sadly, it has also shown the predictable ugly side of Trump haters. I thought they were supposed to be all about peace, free speech and tolerance. Instead we saw hateful name calling, typical crude gestures and items actually thrown at us. Yes, we filed police reports, took pictures, recorded vehicle descriptions and license numbers. If this is the alternative left, I know that I am on the right side of history.
JOHN TIPTON
Yakima