To the editor — To the reader who suggested we let go of the attack on the Capitol, suggesting “we won” and to move on: We the people peacefully transitioned when Trump took office. We the people allowed Trump to implement his policies. We the people allowed him to lie about the election, slander good people, harass and threaten elected officials in sovereign states, and he never backed down. He laid the foundation for the day we the people watched a mob of thousands storm the Capitol and thereby threaten the foundation of our democracy.
Now we the people must protect what is so fragile. It all starts with a lie. I do not vilify the believers. I want them to know: I am not a Democrat. I am not a Republican. I am an American. How will "we the people” survive if we cannot uphold the ideals upon which we identify?
JOYE REDFIELD
Yakima