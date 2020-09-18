To the editor — Today the quote about fear from FDR was brought to my attention. It reads: "Let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself -- nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance."
Paralyzes -- does that sound familiar? Kamala Harris nailed it when she asserted that Donald Trump "froze," he panicked, he was paralyzed. In a word, he retreated. Maybe he did not have the skills to advance; maybe he did not have the desire. We do know he was willing to sacrifice lives for his own profit.
And Hillary Clinton was wrong to use the term "basket of deplorables." People are not deplorable; their actions can be. Donald Trump's actions in response to the pandemic are deplorable. His fear overcame his ability to lead our country to face hard facts; to take hard actions to advance our response to COVID-19. Donald Trump, look in the mirror: You see what fear looks like; you see what panic looks like.
Whether we wear a blue or red hat, we all know that COVID-19 can kill us or leave us with long-lasting health issues. Maybe doing the right thing will not fill multiple bank accounts or give us the power to kill someone on Fifth Avenue, but doing the right thing allows us to look in the mirror and not see shame. And maybe someday we can even shake hands with our neighbors.
