To the editor — I strongly urge Americans to read "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President." It is edited by Dr. Bandy Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at Yale University School of Medicine. All contributing authors are respected professionals in the fields of psychiatry and mental health.
Out of great concern for our democracy and the world, these professionals felt responsibility to publicly issue warnings about Donald Trump's impaired and pathological behaviors. Readers may go online to dangerouscase.org.
Their observations: pathological narcissism, paranoia, inability to distinguish his delusions from reality, lying, bullying, impulsivity, unwillingness to accept criticism or responsibility for his actions, ignoring advice of experts and unwillingness to learn.
Currently this president is being restrained by our democratic institutions -- three branches of government, the Constitution, the rule of law, a free press and White House staff and legislators continually intervening to avert his ill-conceived ideas and potentially disastrous decisions.
The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior. Congress may be forced to enact the 25th Amendment. This provides for the removal of a president if he/she proves incapable or unfit to conduct the duties of the presidency.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima