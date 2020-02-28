To the editor — I don’t know if President Trump is a good or bad president; they say he lies, he tells the people what they want to hear. But all politicians do that. Another reason for lying is to make yourself look better. It's like when I see a product advised and it's just what I need. When I get it, I find out it doesn’t do half of what it said it does. It’s called buyer beware.
Why does Trump fire so many people? Because he has the power to do it, so why not? It seems like if you don’t like the way I run our country; you’re fired. Yikes! You can’t have a different opinion. Then he gets on Twitter and says unkind things to a person that are just plain rude and uncalled for. He is no gentleman. Voters remember: Buyer beware.
GLENDA HANEY
Yakima