To the editor — It didn’t have to be like this. With more than 5 million confirmed infections, the United States is the world leader, by far, in coronavirus cases and deaths; it is shocking to the world community who once looked to America for exceptionalism and leadership that we are in the same category as underdeveloped nations.
Many countries have resumed a semblance of normalcy because of their competent response. For months we’ve heard the known strategy to combat this virus articulated by countless epidemiologists, scientists and doctors: A national strategy; massive rapid testing; contact tracing; and isolation. Yet, we have an administration that refuses to implement a cohesive federal plan or to deploy the Defense Production Act to provide essential supplies, rather choosing to be “a cheerleader” spinning preposterous pablum such as “it will just disappear.”
Much suffering and death was preventable had we competent leadership. And now, after the disastrous result of states reopening prematurely, the same pressure is being applied to schools. In the last two weeks of July alone nearly 100,000 American children tested positive for COVID-19.
To put so many people at risk without extraordinarily well-funded, well-planned, rigorously enforced, science-based measures is unconscionable.
DOROTHY ERICKSON
Yakima