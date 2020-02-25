To the editor — Mitt Romney, thank you for your allegiance to your oath of office to uphold the Constitution, your integrity, impartiality and your courage. I also extend thanks to the authors who have published books over the past four-plus years warning us what would likely happen to our democracy with a Trump administration. And thank you to Rick Steves for his television program “The story of Fascism” (now on YouTube), which shows the consequences when citizens follow an authoritarian leader such as Trump.
The words tyranny and fascism are scary. They are un-American, but by definition they are growing more applicable to today’s America then democracy. We are at crucial point in our country’s history. The question is will we gather ourselves and work to claim our democracy? Will our country be defined by the rule of law, a free press, and free and fair elections? If so, we need to act now; no one can rescue this democracy but we the people.
JUDY HAWK
Yakiam