To the editor — Many, many people in Yakima County are happy with Rep. Dan Newhouse and his decision to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump. Many of them have made their views known in this very paper. The problem he faces now is how many people voicing their support now will actually vote for him come November. There have been a few token Republicans, but most of the letters seem to come from the type of people who hated Bush from 2000 to 2008 and Mitt Romney in 2008 but now refer to them as great Americans.
Newhouse voted with his conscience, which is admittedly commendable, but he will now find himself in a truly unenviable position. He has the backing of vocal local Democrats who, when forced to choose between him and a party candidate, even a bad one, will inevitably choose one of their own. It's pretty hard to get elected or reelected when those who claim to like you won't vote for you.
ANDY SCHMIDT
Yakima