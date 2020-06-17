To the editor — It’s interesting that the Confederate flag is being taken down across the country because it offends some people for what they believe it represents, but yet we can raise the rainbow flag even though it is just as offensive to some people for what it represents. If one group has the right, why doesn’t the other one?
A few years ago some ranchers in Nevada unlawfully took over a wildlife refuge in protest because they believed they were wrongfully denied the right to graze their cattle on public lands. They were arrested and tried (one shot). In Seattle a group has unlawfully taken over a section of the city. This group includes Antifa, which has been known to use violence and vandalism at protests. From the silence coming from our governor’s office, one could think that he might support them. Will they be arrested and tried?
Now it seems when the police try to arrest you for your crimes, all you have to do is resist arrest. Then when the police have to use force, they can lose their job or be arrested themselves. Whatever happened to the notion we need to except the consequences of our own actions? Perhaps if one didn’t involve themselves in criminal activities, police tactics would be less of an issue. Maybe in the future the police might need your permission before they can arrest you.
Defund the police? It’s a sure bet that drug dealers, gang members and criminals at large are standing shoulder to shoulder with the protesters demanding no police. Maybe it’s just me, but why does it seem like the minority is dictating to the majority? Isn’t that backwards from how it’s supposed to work? Hiding in my house in self-quarantine isn’t so bad after all.
MARK ROEHR
Yakima