To the editor — I remember Sept. 11 when the towers came down. I remember how much pain went through the hearts of all Americans. I remember seeing the endless tears in the eyes of those who lost their loved ones and the tears and compassion of those who didn’t. We were all on the same page in our grief.
I remember Yakima had an assembly at Millennium Plaza for all those who wanted to gather for a special program and remembrance.
I remember holding hands with the stranger next to me and caring about them even though I didn’t know the, because we shared a bond that day. We were grieving Americans. I remember we all prayed together although we were all of mixed faiths. I remember street people, young people, old people, handicapped people, kids on skateboards, babies, people of means and poor people. I remember some gang members being there.
Mostly I remember the solidarity of all who took part. I didn’t see Republican, or Democrat or independent. I didn’t see anyone I felt I should fear.
In this political atmosphere, I hope it doesn’t take another 9/11 for us to come together as Americans.
LINDA MENARD
Yakima