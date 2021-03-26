To the editor — Our town is on the cusp of major change if it isn’t happening already. The housing market is skyrocketing and a great many of the purchases seem to be coming from people either from Seattle or out of state. It is called gentrification. The value of property is being pushed up high enough to where the people from here can no longer afford it.
COVID-19 has precipitated this change, it seems, as people no longer need to be in big cities to do their jobs. What does the future of this city look like? I can hardly say, though I fear it may not include me and not for my lack of effort, as I am suddenly not able to afford a house. Who else will this leave behind?
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima