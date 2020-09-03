To the editor — The future of our country depends on each of us. As individuals we have two immediate responsibilities we mustn’t shirk. One is to be counted in the census as our city and state receive federal funds based on the census count. The second is to vote thoughtfully in elections. Facts, not propaganda, should determine how we vote.
I have friends who say I don’t want to talk or think about politics. That should not be an option. This is the world we live in and we have a stake in it. We need to be informed, show compassion and care about our planet and all who inhabit it: people, animals and plants that nourish us and provide beauty, the air we breathe and the water that sustains us.
It’s heartening to see activism to address the myriad problems that confront us. The question is, will it be enough to bring about the changes needed to save humanity?
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima