To the editor — Writing for me is cathartic and this endeavor has most often been a pressure relief valve from the stresses of daily life.
Recently a colleague asked why I seemed to be submitting more missives to the Yakima Herald-Republic. Did I have an anger problem? Seriously?
Some have suggested that sarcasm is really suppressed anger, and they may be on to me! Or perhaps it was my realization that a little self-depreciative sarcasm sometimes clears the conscience. I was once told that if you couldn’t laugh at yourself, find someone else to make fun of.
Fortunately, there just seems to be so many tantalizing opportunities locally. Even with presidential politics still simmering, what a great opportunity exists for lampooning city council and county commissioner candidates with higher political aspirations. If I focus on them, that is a “personal choice,” right?
Some of my favorite rants have come after walking our neighborhood with my wife and discussing the current events of the world, then coming home to a hot cup of coffee. It did not hurt that my morning cup of Joe was occasionally inspired by my Celtic (Scots/Irish) roots.
Sometimes it is hard to be wickedly funny without being wicked. Cheers!
RON LIVINGSTON
Yakima