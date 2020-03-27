To the editor — While it may be unpopular to dare say aloud, there will be an upside to this enforced clampdown on “business as usual.” We will not simply pass through this and pick up where we left off. Why would we want to? This can be a generative moment of change. There will be a transformative reward for individuals, organizations, and enterprises that will embrace it.
We have pushed the pause button, and we are taking inventory. There will be a cleansing, so to speak. Open up to fresh air and light. Start thinking and reading again (something classic, the Bible for the first time?) rather than manic scrolling. Welcome the quiet time.
We are undergoing a severe trimming. We are cleaning our closets. We are decelerating and rediscovering what’s really important. Maybe when this crisis ebbs, we will resume our former heavily weighted selves in their misshapen extravaganza. I doubt it. Many prior assumptions that fascinated us in novelty have been exposed as foolish, even dangerous, indulgences. Toss them out. A good scrubbing is a tonic. This is our chance for some personal reconstruction — even without Peloton. Get healthy in body, mind, and spirit — “make a new plan, Stan.”
GARY STARKEY
Yakima