Why the mask mandate, health board? Show us the data or drop the rule
To the editor — I have been watching the numerous meetings of the Yakima Board of Health for the past few months with increasing dismay.
Multiple citizens, myself included, have been asking the board to provide data that would support the policy of continuing to have masks on students and teachers in schools.
Our calls for data have gone unheeded by many on the board. Is this the behavior of a group of people guided by “science?” To ignore calls for data and to instead simply parrot the slogans of those in power?
The government answers to the citizens, not the other way around. I immediately call on the Board of Health to do one of two things: Drop the mask mandate in all environments, schools included, or present the data, not the word of experts (experts can be found on all sides) to the public to assure us that the decisions they are making are in line with the data.
I have no confidence at this point that they have looked into the data for themselves. People of Yakima: Unless we continue to apply pressure, we cannot expect to see results. Make your voice heard!
NEIL HESS
Yakima