To the editor — Recycling is important to our Earth’s survival. I have been recycling soup cans, water bottles and cardboard for several years. The recycling bin in Mabton was great to have nearby.
I noticed trash being shoved in and around the receptacle. Now the bins have been removed because of all the household trash and tires thrown in and around it.
Why do a few people have to ruin a wonderful program for people who actually care about the future of the next generation?
Please, there are landfills for tires. I feel the people who are responsible for this senseless act are probably the ones throwing away refrigerators, couches, mattresses and old furniture out in the rural areas.
Think of the future. Be responsible. Clean up after yourself the correct way.
RENA JACK
Mabton