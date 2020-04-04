To the editor — With newspapers losing viewership, it would seem that this would be a good time to reflect on what news might be of interest to the local readers.
The governor has imposed a stop-work order on housing unless you are a government agency or under contract with a government agency. The questions then become why. Is it because taxpayers don’t deserve to have their homes finished but public housing is still allowed to be completed? Is it because most private, non-union construction companies don’t donate to the Democratic Party? Or is it because only the government believes it has the ability to monitor job sites?
Our company implemented controlled measures three weeks ago: no more than two people in a building, no more than one subcontractor working in a building at any time, no one on site who has any symptoms of a cold or flu. We also pay all our employees if they stay home. How is that any different than a government agency or private contractor that is hired by the government? And if it isn’t, why is only the private sector singled out?
WILLIAM FRODSHAM
Yakima