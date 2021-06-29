June 12 Pride
Buy Now

A Pride flag hangs among the American flag, Washington state flag and POW/MIA flag over Yakima City Hall on Friday, June 12, 2020 in Yakima, Wash. The Yakima City Council also voted 4-3 to allow a Pride flag to fly near City Hall for the month of June, which the council had previously proclaimed “Pride Month.” Voting in favor were Council members Eliana Macias, Holly Cousens, Soneya Lund, and Kay Funk. Voting against were Jason White, Patricia Byers, and Brad Hill.

 Evan Abell / Yakima Herald-Republic

To the editor — I guess I am just confused. Confused about why my happiness and search for a companion is so upsetting. Confused as to why because I'm gay I can't have my dreams. Confused, as to why it matters so significantly that It caused me to endure so much heartache to get where I am.

I'm confused by the actions of people who claim to be of honor and integrity. I am confused by the misplaced anger and rage. I am confused by the names and the screaming. I am confused as to why what makes me smile is so harmful to your life.

Even when you don't know I am actually smiling at all. At anything. No one is wronged by my happiness. So why have I needed to be so wronged for it?

I guess I'll just be confused.

GARTH MCKINNEY

Yakima