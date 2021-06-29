To the editor — I guess I am just confused. Confused about why my happiness and search for a companion is so upsetting. Confused as to why because I'm gay I can't have my dreams. Confused, as to why it matters so significantly that It caused me to endure so much heartache to get where I am.
I'm confused by the actions of people who claim to be of honor and integrity. I am confused by the misplaced anger and rage. I am confused by the names and the screaming. I am confused as to why what makes me smile is so harmful to your life.
Even when you don't know I am actually smiling at all. At anything. No one is wronged by my happiness. So why have I needed to be so wronged for it?
I guess I'll just be confused.
GARTH MCKINNEY
Yakima