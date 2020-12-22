To the editor — I have one question that maybe Michael Martin (no relation), Don Hinman or Sue Januscheitis can answer since they write often and know everything. Who disperses the government stimulus checks that were sent out in 2020?
I would like to know how someone who works and pays their taxes did not receive a check but several prisoners did. I would also like to know how the prisoners helped stimulate the economy with the checks they received. One thing I do know is that Donald Trump cannot be blamed for this.
JAMES C. MARTIN
Yakima