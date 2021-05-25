Democrats and their schemes pose a lethal threat to the country
To the editor — Biden voters have a lot to answer for. By falling for the media’s con job on Joe Biden’s behalf, voters gave him free rein to cause galloping inflation by printing too much fake money. There is simultaneous high unemployment and not enough workers because the government is paying them to stay home. $4 gas is on the way.
Biden opened the southern border his first day in office. Millions will pour across the border and a massive inflow of narcotics will afflict the nation. Our schools, health care, social welfare programs and hospitals will all be overwhelmed. Democrats don’t care if it gravely damages the country because it’s a voter registration project.
The teacher’s unions, comprised mostly of Biden voters, kept the public schools closed to full-time live instruction during the pandemic, permanently harming children. Private and Catholic schools, and schools around the world, all reopened shortly after the pandemic began.
Democrats empty the prisons, allow riots to rage unchecked in the big cities, defund the police and then try to take away the guns we bought to protect ourselves. They’re a lethal threat with their far left schemes to change the country beyond recognition.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima