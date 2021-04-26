To the editor — Easterday fraud April 7, 2021
In 2015, the American government doled out approximately 22.2 billion in direct and indirect subsidies to the cattle sector. According to the Yakima Herald's Associated Press article, Cody Easterday, a factory cattle farmer from the Tri Cities, was found guilty of wire fraud for lying about the number of cows Easterday was feeding.
My question is: If he lied to Tyson, did he lie to the USDA too? Ecology? Who is investigating the government subsidies Easterday received for these cows?
According to EWG Farm Subsidy Data Base, between 1995-2020, Easterday Farms received $5,219,182 in government, USDA subsidies. What government agencies are investigating these subsidies concerning the 200,000 non-existent cows? Were they conned too?
JAN WHITEFOOT
Yakima