To the editor — COVID-19 chaos. Welcome news about vaccines and approvals and the warp-speed development have highlighted every paper and news show. The general in charge stated 30 million people would have access to the vaccines by the end of the year; 3 million as of this writing.
What's next? I am in that group that is over 75 years old and with a preexisting condition. No plan of how it will work from there. One of the techs at Walgreens, when asked what was the plan, Their reply was "There is no plan."
Will my doctor from Cornerstone call me and say come in for your first shot? Or not! Why are there not more proactive efforts? Somebody in this medical emergency take charge, or will I die of old age waiting in line that is around the block?
JOHN GORMAN
Yakima