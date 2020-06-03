To the editor — In her May 23 letter, Sharon Liner lauds the level of diligence performed by the mayor and City Council in rendering a proclamation to reopen Selah businesses. She noted they "have taken great pains to consult doctors' opinions from prominent hospitals all over the U.S." without mentioning any institutions actually contacted or the names and credentials of subject-matter experts with whom they spoke.Was that information shared with her or is it just her understanding of what allegedly took place? Is there a contact listing or council document one can access through the city's website?
Regarding her opinion that there is "wide discrepancy as to the best way to deal with COVID-19." Perhaps to some with personal or political agendas, but one not shared by the medical experts and health care professionals dealing with this pandemic.
Mr. Azar is a political appointee, period. He's a lawyer and former pharmaceutical industry lobbyist and executive with zero expertise in public health. He even picked a former labradoodle breeder with no education in public health or related fields as HHS coordinator for the government's response to the pandemic. And since May 18 there have been factual reports of spikes in cases in areas reopened.
RICHARD WELLER
Selah