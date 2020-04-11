To the editor — Councilmember Jason White is putting the public at risk by using his platform to spread false and deadly information about COVID-19.
On March 23, Jason stated that quarantines/social distancing is not effective and instead should take Vitamin C, chaga, and limit carbs/processed food to fight COVID-19. On March 24, Jason said once again that Vitamin C kills COVID-19 on contact. He even suggests to gargle a high dose, which can have negative effects.
On March 26, Jason referred to COVID-19 as the "Chinese virus" multiple times and explicitly said that it is not racist despite those of Asian descent being harassed in our own community. On March 31, Jason suggested that a better alternative to wearing gloves to prevent the spread of COVID-19 was to put coconut oil on your hands.
All of these statements are dangerous and if taken seriously will result in a longer stay-at-home order, more racism, more virus spread, and ultimately more death.
City of Yakima officials need to take action to protect our residents by putting a stop to Jason's false and deadly information.
SAM JOHNSON
Yakima