To the editor — I laud Jason White's steadfast conviction on his statements and commentary. You did nothing wrong. You endangered no one. Any educated logical person with any common sense should be able to decipher that your comments were about empowering and giving confidence to healthy and uncompromised persons who want to work while following our current guidelines. In a time of fear and panic-mongering diffusely scattered about social and general media, a confident stand was taken and presented.
I respect those who speak the truth and make factual assertions and observations even if they are not popular or trendy or deviate from the group's view. I have no respect, confidence, faith or trust in persons who cannot see the logic and support a fellow team member’s assertion that differs from theirs. Our City Council's censuring of White shows more poor judgment. White's personal opinions and commentary are freedom of speech and do not affect his responsible actions as a council member. Jason White has my full support as a City Council member.
BRIAN PAUL
Yakima