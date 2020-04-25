To the editor — I am disgusted at the continued slander and persecution of City Councilman Jason White. His crime is in having personal opinions. Did he speak these opinions while on duty? No. An election to office doesn’t require you to flush your personal opinions/convictions down the toilet. As Americans, we all (not just the media) have a God-given right to freedom of speech. Such a right cannot be lawfully denied. Seems he’s the only councilman with nonpolitically correct opinions and the backbone to stand behind them.
What has he posted? That Idaho’s laws ending trans men from competing in female sports is unfair. So? Princeton philosopher Robert P. George has well-stated, “Changing sexes is a metaphysical impossibility because it is a biological impossibility.” Everyone is born either male or female, and no amount of hormone therapy, plastic surgery or genital mutilation can ever truly change it.
Also, White suggested that healthy people should go back to work. Since when has challenging an unlawful executive overreach become worthy of condemnation? By definition, unlawful orders have no authority in law.
KEVIN KISSEL
Yakima