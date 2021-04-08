To the editor — The visit to Yakima by the nation’s second gentleman recently causes us to look at the present White House cohort: President Joe Biden makes very poor decisions, does not have the courage to admit them and to change them, and won’t take questions about them (see the border). Our White House cohort sends their spouses out to the citizens in order that the fawning media will not demand to hear from the decision-makers themselves.
We’ve seen this scenario of the "anointed one" before, two administrations ago. In the meantime, we’ve seen a very accessible and open administration, however boorish. It appears we voters won’t learn. We made a terrible mistake in November! Look at our southern border!
BOB WHITNEY
Yakima