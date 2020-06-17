To the editor — In lieu of my opinion I will iterate easily verifiable statements or facts.
From Jan. 20 through March 20, President Trump was informed by multiple U.S. sources about the seriousness of the coronavirus. Peter Navarro, January 2020 memo to Trump: “The lack of immune protection or an existing cure or vaccine would leave Americans defenseless in the case of a full-blown coronavirus outbreak on U.S. soil,” and in a later memo “a crisis that could inflict trillions of dollars in economic damage and take millions of lives."
Feb. 25, Kayleigh McEnany: “We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here … and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama.” Larry Kudlow, Feb. 25: “We have contained this, I won’t say airtight but pretty close to airtight.” Kellyanne Conway, March 6: “It is being contained … do you not think it’s being contained in this country?” Sean Hannity, March 10, “I see it, again, as like, let’s bludgeon Trump with this new hoax.”
Trump: Jan. 22: “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control.”
Jan. 24, Trump praises China, “The U.S. greatly appreciates their efforts and transparency … I want to thank President Xi.”
Feb. 10: “You know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat – as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April.”
Feb. 24: “The coronavirus is very much under control … CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market looking good to me!”
Feb. 26: “When you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”
March 6: “Anybody that wants a test can get a test.”
March 7: “No, I’m not concerned at all. We’ve done a great job.”
March 10: “And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away.”
By March 29 there are over 125,000 U.S. cases; Trump tweets about his coronavirus media briefings: “President Trump is a ratings hit” comparable to “The Bachelor.”
During this time period he held nine campaign events and golfed six times.
The White House National Security Directorate and Biodefense, i.e., the pandemic readiness team set up to prepare for pandemics, was reassigned to another office by the Trump administration in 2018. World leaders facing the worst pandemic outcomes are: Trump, Putin, Bolsonaro and Boris Johnson. (Many of the best responses are led by women.)
So, what is fake news? After Trump's 2016 election victory, Leslie Stahl reported she asked Trump why he continues to attack the press. “You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so that when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.” It’s commonplace for dictatorships to destroy the veracity of the free press, declare them “enemy of the people” and to flood populaces with disinformation.
DOROTHY ERICKSON
Yakima