To the editor — Once again ignorant radiance prevails and a preposterous paranoia grips the mindless. Such a travesty it is to see our National Guard encircling an essentially barren White House not to mention our Capitol building in Olympia. A moronic waste of resources was expended in an empty or fairly vacant milieu where a virtual, not publicly attended, inauguration was held.
Where were these National Guard members in their droves during the destructive and lawless riots in our cities across our country? Where was the protection to be bestowed upon property, federal and public buildings and to the unarmed and ordinary civilians trying to garner a living by conducting business and going about their daily lives? Where was the order and support so intensely needed by our law enforcement communities during these horrendously despicable events?
I see no credible threats, and none have been justifiably reported. This irrational fear comes from those who, if they would have done what was correct and just initially, are corrupted by their irresponsibly liberal mindset and management of the issues at present. Our service men and women are better served elsewhere with more purposeful tasks.
BRIAN PAUL
Yakima