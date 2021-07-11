To the editor — Today I was browsing some items on my home page and found in a site called "Bon Voyaged" with two lists that really surprised me. First was the poorest towns in each state and the reason why, and schools in each state to avoid.
It listed YAKIMA as the poorest place to live in Washington, due to high crime rate and drugs. It says "No wonder people are afraid to walk the streets at night!" (Yakima does seem to have a lot of unsettling gang crimes going on.)
As to the colleges to avoid, it listed HERITAGE UNIVERSITY as the one to avoid in Washington, claiming that while 84.1 percent of students graduate, only 4% reach graduation on time and that 12% will default on their student loans.
I do wonder where the statistics come from for both of these articles. While I laugh at the designation "All American City," I do find the statistics on both articles to be very unfair and deceiving to anyone looking to settle in this area and unfair to the residents of town and students at the college.
Who came up with these "facts?"
KATHRYN HENRY
Harrah