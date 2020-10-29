To the editor — Let's do something! I have been driving west on Lincoln Avenue lately, and each time I drive through the underpass, I get so annoyed by looking at the "Bins of Light" that were touted as such a wonderful addition to our downtown area several years ago.
When is the screw-up going to be corrected? When will the feature be taken out and turned around so that we can all see the bins and the actual purpose of those colored squares up there? I'm sure the fruit growers, warehouses, and packing sheds who helped pay for this artwork aren't too happy with their investment. Let’s get busy and get this job done. As is, it's nothing.
CAROL HAAS
Yakima