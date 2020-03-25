To the editor — Schools are closed for six weeks. Bars and restaurants are temporarily closed. Businesses are going bankrupt. The government is getting ready to go another $2 trillion in debt. People are unemployed. Non-essential people are ordered to stay in their homes.
All of these drastic measures to slow the spread of the virus seem to be short-term solutions to a more long-term problem. The virus is just getting started in the U.S. They say a vaccine is 18 months out. So, what happens at the end of two months? How long can our society tolerate these drastic measures? When does the cure become worse than the disease? We have to rely on the experts.
GERALD JACKSON
Yakima