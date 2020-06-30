To the editor — In response to Eric Prater's June 21 letter titled "Autonomous zone for E. Washington," in which Prater endorses combining Eastern Washington and Idaho into one state, I decided to do more research into why people would support such an intriguing proposition.
I cannot imagine they want to pay up to 7% of their income to Idaho, as the tax code there requires. Maybe they want to be thrown in jail for up to five years and pay a $100,000 fine for mere possession of marijuana? Perhaps it is the higher divorce rate, higher poverty rate, higher rate of people without health insurance, or the generally lower levels of human development that appeal to supporters of this proposal.
Or, could it have something to do with the fact that Idaho is 93% white?
JORDAN FUZIE
Yakima