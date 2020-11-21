To the editor — Donald Trump has cheated his whole life. Let’s examine his morals. Trump has cheated on all three of his wives, and paid off two porn stars, while letting his lawyer Cohen take the wrap. Trumpers don’t care.
Trump brags what a great deal maker he is. Trump's companies filed for bankruptcy six times. Trumpers don’t care.
Trump University was shut down for defrauding his customers and his charity was shut down for funneling the money to Trump and his family. Trumpers don’t care.
U.S. is number one in the world in both deaths and infections due to coronavirus. Trump said it would go away when it got warm; it didn’t, and Trump got it by not wearing a mask. Trumpers don’t care.
Trump has lied about voter fraud throughout his campaign because he knew he would never win the popular vote. Over 79 million people voted for Biden, more than 5.5 million more than voted for Trump. Trump lost the popular vote again and the Electoral College isn’t close. Trump makes up lies and has lost at least 14 court cases about voting allegations. Trumpers don’t care and believe the fraud lies without proof.
I’ve got two bridges for sale.
STEVE McKENNA
Selah