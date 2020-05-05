On April 22 we celebrated the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. It took over 100 years for the pollution of the Industrial Revolution to become so intolerable that Americans had to do something. We could not breathe the air, water was not safe for swimming, and fish caught in our local rivers could not be eaten.
Working together, the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts were passed and a Republican administration created the Environmental Protection Agency and standards and laws promoting the health of the public and the environment. It took five decades for the fruits of those labors to become evident with cleaner air, water, and fishable streams today.
We hope there will be another celebration on the 100th anniversary of Earth Day -- that the dangerous trends in rising global temperatures will be slowed and stabilized. A changing growing season, less predictable water supply and increasing adverse health effects from wildfires and extreme heat are among the consequences of a warming climate in Central Washington.
The American Lung Association in their 2019 “State of the Air” report found that record heat is increasing wildfires and other pollutants in the U.S. In Central Washington, Yakima ranked sixth nationwide for highest level of short-term air pollution, followed by Seattle-Tacoma, which was ninth, and the Spokane Valley at 16th. This report concludes that efforts to weaken the Clean Air Act and climate change will make cleaning up our air more difficult.
Without reliable water, clean air and good food, we put our health at risk. Just as it took a long time to see the benefits from the first Earth Day, we need to act now so that our grandchildren can celebrate a healthier world on the hundredth anniversary of Earth Day.
DR. SARA CATE AND DR. RUSSELL MAIER
Yakima