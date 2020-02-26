To the editor — I recently accompanied a community member to their ICE check-in. As we waited, the room was mainly silent, with an occasional baby’s cry or an ICE officer reading the next name from their list.
One sound was particularly piercing. An ICE officer walked through the room whistling the song “Whistle While You Work.” This tune combined with the realities of the people in the room created a striking discord. I asked myself, “How can someone whistle this song while their work is perpetuating violence, racism and separation?”
I then thought about how we all, myself included, create separation between ourselves and the realities of racism and violence in our world. Especially in Yakima where racial segregation and labor exploitation are so stark, it’s easy to accept these realities as the norm and forget that they are rooted in racism and classism.
This experience pushed me to ask, “What is the oppression that is normalized in the course of my day?” More fully countering my complicity means pairing this reflection with immediate and collective action.
HANNAH McMEEKIN
Selah