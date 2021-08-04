To the editor — When I read Ed Patton's letter, I flashed back 33 years to my college business law class.
Open for discussion was the often quoted and highly regarded Associate Justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, Oliver Wendell Holmes. He's most known for his declaration on "shouting fire in a crowded theater." What he should be known for is his twisted proclamation that "three generations of imbeciles is enough."
Mr. Patton, like Holmes, thought highly of coerced sterilization. Holmes, like Patton, saw the people "sap the strength of the state ..." as an impediment.
A few questions arise if we are to take the much-published Mr. Patton at face value. What happens if not enough take up his offer, when do compulsory sterilizations kick in? Eight of the top 10 countries' populations are people of color, so would he be comfortable with imposing his white male privilege on poor minorities' desperation? The U.S. population is stagnate, once you account for immigration, so he must be talking about other countries. How will he enforce our will on other countries? Maybe he'll go to an Irishman for help. Jonathan Swift solves it all in "A Modest Proposal." Maybe that will be Mr. Patton's next musing.
CRAIG LANCASTER
Selah