To the editor — Ignorant people try to cover their ineptitude by claiming they alone are really the smartest. Trump isn’t man enough to even admit what he just did. Tantrum boy.
“What have you got to lose?” Three years of raping public lands for big corporations, offending our allies, kissing Putin and Kim, running record deficits, personal profit-taking, caging children, and appointing corporate incompetents to run our government.
Today, “What have you got to lose?” means you lose your life or someone close to you. That’s what. A million sick. Trump might just miss paying attention to your welfare because he’s looking out for his own TV ratings first and foremost.
Trump is in over his head. He declared absolute authority, and when he found out he didn’t have it, just took his toys home. “Let them drink bleach!” Trump doesn’t care about you, unless you are adoring him.
We will face this. Trump doesn’t care to understand a crisis that is killing Americans. Have a MAGA time.
MICHAEL MARTIN
Selah