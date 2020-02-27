To the editor — In a recent letter, City Councilwoman Kay Funk wrote, “Campaign promises have to evolve as new information is presented.” An old quote we are all too familiar with is “Your word is your bond.” What good are we if our words mean nothing and thus theoretically make us untrustworthy, “till the ink is fully dry”? If our words mean nothing, then our society quickly falls apart.
How many employees are frustrated because employers break their words on raises or job site conditions? How many people would be upset if their spouses misled them? How many people in our society already have distrust in their government? People make mistakes; that is what makes us human. However, that does not excuse us from intentionally breaking our promises. People have become extremely frustrated with politicians' words and promises meaning nothing. To become a politician these days, it seems they must build their roads with broken promises and dreams. Does anyone really want to live in a society where we can’t trust?
How many people wrote checks based on that bond? How many votes were cast? We may never know. However, what is known is that from now on, it's “till the ink dries.”
KENTRON GARTRELL
Yakima