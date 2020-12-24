To the editor — I have never felt strongly either way about U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse. I felt he was carbon copy of Doc Hastings, who would keep his head down and follow Republican orthodoxy, never sticking his neck out to buck the prevailing trend.
When Newhouse signed on to the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit attempting to overturn the election, without evidence, I was surprised. He needs to be asked what evidence he personally had that made him believe there was substantial voter fraud giving Joe Biden the election. I can’t wait to hear what he has to say.
JIM MARLOW
Yakima