To the editor — Today everyone is worried about what is next. What is to come for Yakima and the rest of the world? For me the simple trip to the doctors for an asthma attack is harder than it ever has before. The urgent need for a doctor has been delayed because of this outbreak and leaving my doctor visits to be short and “unnecessary.”
I appreciate the health care professionals who are risking their lives, but there must be an easier way. I am scared to go to the doctor due to losing my job and insurance. How am I supposed to pay for the medical care of checking my temperature and getting a prescription drug that I already have tried?
I am only 20 and am being forced to learn things I can’t change during this lockdown. It does not help when Yakima itself is not following the “stay-at-home” order, and it is only going to get worse as time goes on. What does the future hold for an asthmatic 20-year-old, broke college student like me?
PIPER LOVE
Yakima